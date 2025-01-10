Van Nistelrooy to find out whether Leicester will be deducted points next week

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Leicester City will discover next week if they are going to get a points deduction.

The Foxes incurred losses over the allowed Premier League limit in the past three years.

However, they have argued that since they were in the Championship for one of those seasons, they should be given leeway.

Per The Mail, Leicester will find out the league’s verdict and the points penalty next week.

Given Ruud van Nistelrooy's side are currently second from bottom, they are odds on to go down.

The Dutchman replaced Steve Cooper as manager, having previously been assistant at Manchester United to Erik ten Hag.

