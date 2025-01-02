Van Nistelrooy says he will use his Man Utd connections to help Leicester this January

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy says he will use his connection to Manchester United to help strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.

The Foxes are winless in their last five games and face a tough Aston Villa side this weekend in their first game of 2025. Speaking in his latest press conference, the Dutch manager spoke on what his plans are for the January transfer window and if he would use his United connections to bolster his side.

“Of course I am looking at my network, having played in a couple of countries. It’s important to use my network to strengthen the squad and help the team reach its target.

“These conversations are important. The December month gave a clear view for me where the team needs help. You can also look at injuries and how long they are out for. But we’ll keep that behind closed doors.

“When I came in, we assessed the current squad and I wanted to see how it was during December so we could know the positions. Then we would look ahead to see what is possible in January. We have been aligned with that since the first conversation, and now looking into the window. We’re clear on looking at certain options."