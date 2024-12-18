Van Nistelrooy on Leicester keeper Hermansen: Ten Rouwelaar good for him

Leicester City shot-stopper Mads Hermansen will get even better this season.

That is the plan under head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has brought in goalkeeping coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar.

The latter did a great job with Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, who improved massively from his first season at the club.

Speaking on Hermansen last week, before his injury, van Nistelrooy said: “He’s having a very good season overall. He makes a lot of saves, we’re trying to reduce that amount. Mads is all around. He’s a good shot-stopper, excellent footballer.

“He (ten Rouwelaar) will make Mads better for sure. He’s worked with young talented goalkeepers and made them improve into the highest level.

“Verbruggen is one of course, who he worked with at Anderlecht. He worked with Onana at United and I think he was in the best form of his life in the months he worked with Jelle.

“He’s a fantastic addition to the team. He’s not only improving the goalkeepers and playing out, but the players around the keeper to do better. Of course you need everyone to be involved in playing out from the back and that whole process he’s great at.”