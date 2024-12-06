Tribal Football
Van Nistelrooy could raid Man Utd for talented midfielder this January

Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United could be the subject of a transfer raid from Leicester City this winter.

Ex-assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy, now in charge at Leicester, wants to sign Toby Collyer.

Van Nistelrooy is well acquainted with the young players at United, given he spent many months on Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff.

Per The Sun, a loan offer for Collyer may come in as soon as the window opens.

United would be happy to let the youngster go, as he is not starting at the moment for the first team.

Whether he is of the level Leicester need to avoid relegation from the Premier League is not year clear.

 

