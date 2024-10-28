Van Nistelrooy takes charge of Man Utd as new candidates are assessed

Tribal Football
Manchester United hero Ruud van Nistelrooy has been placed in temporary charge of the first team.

The club’s former striker and current assistant coach has taken over from Erik ten Hag.

With Ten Hag let go on Monday morning, fellow Dutchman Van Nistelrooy will be the temporary head coach for the coming weeks.

Per The Standard, there are several candidates for the permanent job at Old Trafford.

The likes of Ruben Amorim, Gareth Southgate, Julian Naglesmann, and Thomas Frank are all mentioned.

Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter is another who investors INEOS admire greatly.

