Man Utd matchwinner Hojlund: Van Nistelrooy teaching me a lot

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund says his work with coach Ruud van Nistelrooy is paying off.

Hojlund finished cleverly for the winner against Brentford yesterday.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said of Van Nistelrooy afterwards, "No, I don't want to be compared to him, but he teaches us a lot, and it's great for me to work with him.

"I think we played a good game up front and it was great to play with (Marcus) Rashford and Bruno Fernandes again here at Old Trafford.

"I was injured at the start of the season, but it's nice to be injury-free again.

"I tried to physically stay away from their defence, where I just focused on having the ball at my feet. But I am very happy with the team's and my own performance."

Højlund scored the decisive 2-1 goal, where he cleverly lobbed the ball over Mark Flekken.

"The goalkeeper was doing well, but I only saw one option, and that is to lob the ball into the far corner. It worked well today."