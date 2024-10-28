Man Utd to pay huge sum to Ten Hag after dismissal

Man Utd to pay huge sum to Ten Hag who is owed millions

Manchester United will have to pay a significant sum to sack head coach Erik ten Hag.

United have announced that Ten Hag has left the club with immediate effect, while his coaching staff remains.

Less than 24 hours after losing 2-1 to West Ham United, Ten Hag’s time at Old Trafford has ended.

However, the decision will not come cheap, per the Manchester Evening News and other outlets.

Ten Hag has an annual salary of around £6.75M, which ran through to the end of next season.

While the money does not have to be paid up in full, United will be paying Ten Hag consistently for the next year and a half.