REVEALED: Man Utd in contact with Man City target Amorim

Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim is being linked with both Manchester clubs.

Amorim has been mentioned as a potential successor for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, particularly with Sporting chief Hugo Viana to succeed Txiki Begiristain at the end of the season.

However, Sky Deutschland's Christian Falk is reporting: "Ruben Amorim is not only on the list at Manchester City as a possible replacement for Pep #Guardiola, but Manchester United in particular are also interested in him.

"MUFC have already made specific inquiries about him and his situation. The Red Devils want to be prepared but still trust Erik ten Hag for now.

"39y/o Amorim is not planning a move in winter since he has big ambitions with Sporting.

"However, his contract, which is valid until 2026, includes a release clause next summer."