Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision
Bayern Munich board member Rummenigge: I asked Pep about Kompany before appointment
Chelsea midfielder Enzo regrets Benfica exit
Ex-Al Nassr manager Castro: Working with Ronaldo I understand why he's a phenomenum

REVEALED: Man Utd in contact with Man City target Amorim

REVEALED: Man Utd in contact with Man City target Amorim
REVEALED: Man Utd in contact with Man City target AmorimAction Plus
Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim is being linked with both Manchester clubs.

Amorim has been mentioned as a potential successor for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, particularly with Sporting chief Hugo Viana to succeed Txiki Begiristain at the end of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Sky Deutschland's Christian Falk is reporting: "Ruben Amorim is not only on the list at Manchester City as a possible replacement for Pep #Guardiola, but Manchester United in particular are also interested in him.

"MUFC have already made specific inquiries about him and his situation. The Red Devils want to be prepared but still trust Erik ten Hag for now.

"39y/o Amorim is not planning a move in winter since he has big ambitions with Sporting. 

"However, his contract, which is valid until 2026, includes a release clause next summer."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAmorim RubenManchester CityManchester UnitedSporting LisbonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City emerge as major option for Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz
Sporting coach Amorim breaks silence on Man City talk
Man City draw up 2-man shortlist as Guardiola contingency