Van Nistelrooy remains Leicester target as Hamburg make move

Former Manchester United assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy remains in the frame for the Leicester City manager job.

Van Nistelrooy has been linked with the post after Sunday's sacking of Steve Cooper. However, he is also being mentioned as a candidate for the job at 2.Bundesliga club SV Hamburg after their dismissal of Steffen Baumgart.

But Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Ruud van Nistelrooy remains the preferred solution for some of the bosses of HSV.

"However, there are no concrete talks or negotiations at the moment and it’s difficult to realize. RvN is aware of the HSV interest, though.

"There are far more concrete inquiries from the Premier League and the Championship, such as from Leicester City. Van Nistelrooy is eager to step back into a head coach role immediately."

