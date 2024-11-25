Van Nistelrooy in Hamburg frame after Baumgart axe

Former Manchester United assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy is being linked with Hamburg SV.

HSV have sacked Steffen Baumgart after their 2-2 draw with Schalke 04.

And the 2.Bundesliga club are being linked with a move for Van Nistelrooy as a replacement.

Van Nisterlooy is also interesting Leicester City and Coventry City, which are also seeking new managers.

Meanwhile, Baumgart has said today: "I would like to thank Stefan Kuntz and also Jonas Boldt for the opportunity to work in the team that I have loved since I was a child.

"It was an exciting and very intense time, I will remain attached to the club and hope it achieves its goals. My thanks also to the staff and employees of the administrative part."

