Paul Vegas
Van Nistelrooy in Hamburg frame after Baumgart axe
Former Manchester United assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy is being linked with Hamburg SV.

HSV have sacked Steffen Baumgart after their 2-2 draw with Schalke 04.

And the 2.Bundesliga club are being linked with a move for Van Nistelrooy as a replacement.

Van Nisterlooy is also interesting Leicester City and Coventry City, which are also seeking new managers.

Meanwhile, Baumgart has said today: "I would like to thank Stefan Kuntz and also Jonas Boldt for the opportunity to work in the team that I have loved since I was a child.

"It was an exciting and very intense time, I will remain attached to the club and hope it achieves its goals. My thanks also to the staff and employees of the administrative part."

 

