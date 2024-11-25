REVEALED: Potter ahead of Van Nistelrooy in Leicester thinking

Graham Potter is rated ahead of Ruud van Nistelrooy inside Leicester City as they seek a new managerial appointment.

The Foxes announced on Sunday afternoon the dismissal of Steve Cooper after Saturday's home defeat to Enzo Maresca's Chelsea. Cooper has been appointed over the summer by Leicester after Maresca had quit for the Blues.

The Leicester Mercury says the Foxes will seek to hire a long-term replacement, rather than a firefighter, and will target a candidate with extensive Premier League experience.

That places Potter high in their thinking, with the former Brighton and Chelsea manager having also been considered before turning to Cooper.

Former Manchester United assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy is also being linked, but his lack of Premier League managerial experience has him regarded as a rank outsider.

