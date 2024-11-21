Stuttgart coach Hoeness admits Prem interest

A Bundesliga boss has revealed the reason why he decided not to go to Manchester United or Chelsea.

Sebastian Hoeness is emerging as one of the hottest properties in European football.

The young coach took Stuttgart to second place in the Bundesliga last term, their highest finish in many years.

Speaking to the German outlet Bild, he said: “I noticed that there was interest from various clubs. That wasn't entirely surprising after the season we played.

“But I had decided to stay in Stuttgart a few months earlier. That's why I didn't have a single conversation.

“It was clear to me that I wanted to develop and build something at VfB this season too.”

