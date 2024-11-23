Man Utd jump ahead of Real Madrid in Davies battle, admits agent

Manchester United are getting serious about Bayern Munich wing-back Alphonso Davies

Off contract in June, Davies has so far resisted Bayern attempts to open talks about a new deal.

Real Madrid have been pursuing the Canada international for the past 12 months and a contract offer worth £10m-a-year has been tabled.

But claims of Davies accepting the offer have been denied by his agent Nedal Huoseh, says The Sun.

Instead, Huoseh has stated it is actually United who are "bidding hard" to sign Davies.