Van Nistelrooy has King address Leicester squad about '14/15 Great Escape

Paul Vegas
Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy had Andy King speak to his squad this week ahead of Friday night's clash with Brentford.

Van Nistelrooy promoted King as U18 manager to first team coach this week. King spoke to the players about being part of Leicester's 'Great Escape' in the 2014/15 season. The Foxes beat the drop after at one stage being seven points from safety.

Asked if the players could draw on King’s words, Van Nistelrooy said: “Of course. Those experiences are the things we can use as examples.

“You can lose a certain amount of games but there’s always, in football, a turnaround if you keep working and if you keep preparing yourselves.

“That’s also his message. That turnaround didn’t come out of the blue. That turnaround was sticking to the plan, working, believing.

“That’s how they managed to turn it around. That’s what he shared and that’s very valuable.”

