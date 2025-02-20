Brentford boss Frank on Leicester: It will be very difficult; they will come flying out

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has opened up in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Leicester City this weekend.

The Bees could push into 10th place with a win against relegation candidates Leicester this weekend as they chase a European qualification spot. Frank confirmed he will be without Sepp van den Berg this weekend however after he picked up a knee injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Sepp got a minor knee injury. You are always a little bit worried about the knee. We are talking about weeks, rather than months, but how many weeks depends on how quick he is recovering. It’s as positive as it can be with that injury."

“Along with Sepp van den Berg being sidelined with injury, the Bees are also without Josh Dasilva (knee), Rico Henry (hamstring), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Gustavo Nunes (back) and Igor Thiago (joint infection).”

He was next asked what he hopes to achieve in the coming weeks and revealed he not only wants wins but also consistency.

"Hopefully, a lot of wins and good performances. I'm excited about how we look going forward with all our attacking players. More consistent performances and winning games."

The Foxes are desperate for a win to help their relegation battle this season and Frank understands that they won’t go down without a fight.

“It’s going to be a very difficult game; they will come flying out and it will mean a lot to them to suddenly be out of the relegation zone (should they win). That would give them a boost and we need to be aware of that.

“We respect them massively, they have got a lot of good players and a good coach, but on the flip side we have to focus on us – what we have done well. We have to trust our own processes, our own structure, and make sure we come with the right mentality and attitude.

“I think they have been fairly good in the 4-4-2 defensive block and mid-pressure, but they can press high and I expect them to press us tomorrow night.

“Up front, both in the half transitions and transitions, and with their crosses, they are dangerous when they come forward.”

He also spoke on his team selection and how it has been the same selection for some time which has got to bring about consistency if they want to improve.

"I also think that the last how many games, we have played the exact same team more or less. I think maybe we made one change where Ethan came in for Sep (due to injury). It's consistency in the team, I think and also constantly looking to see if we can add layers to improve."

Finally Frank opened up on his team’s away performances and how after a mixed start they are starting to grab the points needed to push up the table whilst away from home.

"In general, our away performances have been quite good; it's about trying to put as many of those together as possible.

"We were getting closer and closer (to the first away win of the season) - a draw against Everton and a draw against Brighton - and then we got three very good wins in a row.

"Especially Crystal Palace and West Ham, where we were winning by one goal, which is just one bad decision away from losing that lead.

"The team is growing even more this season."