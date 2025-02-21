Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy: Frank living the dream at Brentford

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy admits he sees Thomas Frank "living the dream" as Brentford manager.

The Foxes host Brentford on Friday night.

“That’s the dream for a manager to be able to think in those long terms,” Van Nistelrooy said of Frank's six years with the Bees.

“It’s an example where somebody starts a job with a clear idea from him within the club, and then building and setting those standards and recruiting.

“I believe he’s done an excellent job, together with the people at Brentford. In that sense, it’s an example.”

Van Nistelrooy added, “Very clinically, when you look at points, I expected more results, more points.

“If we look at development and doing everything possible with what we have, there is development and that’s the glass half full.

“I believe what’s remaining is there to attack and to make sure that we’re getting those points that I felt we missed.

“I look at games that we should have taken points, and we didn’t, so we’re looking to do that over the next three months.”