Paul Vegas
Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy happy to shake hands with Keown
Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy shook hands with former Arsenal defender Martin Keown before Saturday's defeat.

It was the first time the pair had been seen publicly since their September 2003 blow-up when Van Nistelrooy was playing for United.

"Good to see you again after all these years," Keown said when the pair shook hands.

More than twenty years later, Van Nistelrooy no longer has a grudge.

"What happens on the field stays there too. It was also a great rivalry back then," he said.

Keown wholeheartedly agreed: "Yes, that was really great indeed."

 

