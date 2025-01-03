Van Nistelrooy explains keeping Buonanotte at Leicester
Leicester City are going to retain Facundo Buonanotte for the rest of the season.
There had been speculation about whether the youngster may move back to Brighton this winter.
However, Foxes coach Ruud van Nistelrooy outlined the terms of the loan deal this week.
Asked by reporters of Brighton had no option to bring back Buonanotte, and that the decision was Leicester’s, he stated: "Yes, correct."
Van Nistelrooy indicated that he would be counting on the young winger until May.
Buonanotte’s absence from the team in a recent game had fans concerned about whether his loan was being cut short.