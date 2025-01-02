Southampton's Walker-Peters a major target for Leicester as his contract runs out

Southampton’s England international Kyle Walker-Peters may be on the move this winter.

The defender is refusing to sign a new contract at the St. Mary’s Stadium club.

As a result, he will leave as a free agent in the summer, unless a cut-price deal can be agreed this month.

Per Sky Sports, there is serious interest in Walker-Peters from Leicester City this winter.

However, the two clubs are both locked in a battle to avoid Premier League relegation.

As such, Southampton may not be willing to sell Walker-Peters to Ruud van Nistelrooy’s team.