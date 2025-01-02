Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan
Man City make surprise midfield signing decision for January
Inter Milan midfielder Mkhitaryan "back to my best": A future SPL move?

Southampton's Walker-Peters a major target for Leicester as his contract runs out

Ansser Sadiq
Southampton's Walker-Peters a major target for Leicester as his contract runs out
Southampton's Walker-Peters a major target for Leicester as his contract runs outTribal Football
Southampton’s England international Kyle Walker-Peters may be on the move this winter.

The defender is refusing to sign a new contract at the St. Mary’s Stadium club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As a result, he will leave as a free agent in the summer, unless a cut-price deal can be agreed this month.

Per Sky Sports, there is serious interest in Walker-Peters from Leicester City this winter.

However, the two clubs are both locked in a battle to avoid Premier League relegation.

As such, Southampton may not be willing to sell Walker-Peters to Ruud van Nistelrooy’s team.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWalker-Peters Kylevan Nistelrooy RuudSouthamptonLeicesterFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Van Nistelrooy says he will use his Man Utd connections to help Leicester this January
West Ham, Atalanta eyeing Southampton midfielder Charles
Van Nistelrooy could raid Man Utd for talented midfielder this January