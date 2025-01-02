Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Leicester to make a move for MLS star Musa this winter Action Plus
Leicester City are said to be considering a move for Croatia international Petar Musa.

The 6ft 3in forward currently stars for Major League Soccer side FC Dallas in the United States.

The 26-year-old has been impressive in the past 12 months, netting 16 goals in 30 games.

Per Leicester Mercury, the Foxes see him as the ideal forward for a Premier League relegation scrap.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s team are in the relegation zone at the halfway stage of the season.

The Foxes are also facing a possible points penalty for league PSR rules breaches.

