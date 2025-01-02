Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Van Nistelrooy confirms Leicester loan star will stay despite termination rumours
Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has confirmed that Crystal Palace loanee Odsonne Edouard will not leave this January transfer window.

Van Nistelrooy sat down with reporters to look ahead to a trip to Aston Villa this weekend. The Dutchman responded to speculation that his current loan player Edouard would be sent back to his parent club this January. 

“Odsonne is part of our squad. He’s one of the two Premier League loans we have," he  said.

"We expect him and Facundo Buonanotte to be at the club.” 

