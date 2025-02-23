Tribal Football
Van Nistelrooy can count on Leicester players' support despite results

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy maintains the support of the players, despite their form slide.

The Foxes are firmly in the bottom three, with Van Nistelrooy having lost 11 of his 15 games so far in charge.

BBC Sport says the Dutchman can count on the players' confidence. Even those who don't play regularly recognise Van Nistelrooy's influence.

Everyone likes him as a person and the success he found during his playing career - Premier League, two LaLiga titles and two Eredivisie titles - has earned him instant respect.

The Foxes are sitting in second-to-last place in the Premier League, currently level on points with Ipswich who have a game in hand. 

