Van Dijk decides to stay at Liverpool and will extend his contract until 2027

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has decided to stay at the club after much speculation surrounding his future as his contract ran down.

Yesterday it was revealed that both Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah both look set to sign new contracts at Liverpool, keeping them at the club until 2027. This is whilst defender Trent Alexander-Arnold looks to be leaving for La Liga giants Real Madrid, bringing his 21-year association with the club he joined as a young boy to an end.

Now, as reported by Sky reporter Florian Plenttenberg on X, Van Dijk is confirmed to be staying, which will put many supporters' minds to rest.

“Virgil van Dijk will extend his contract with Liverpool!

“The 33 y/o world-class centre-back has decided to stay at #LFC, despite receiving numerous approaches from other clubs – all of which he has turned down.

“Final details are now being discussed. The plan is for Van Dijk to sign a new two-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2027 confirmed – as also reported by The Athletic.

“The captain and legend stays on board!”

Van Dijk is currently 33 years old and turns 34 this year. When his new deal ends he will be a few days away from his 36th birthday. The Dutchman who has played every minute of every Premier League game for Liverpool this season spoke to reporters in the Craven Cottage mixed zone after their 3-2 defeat last weekend as news around his contract continues to grow.

“There is progress, yes.” When asked whether that meant he would sign an extension, Van Dijk replied: “I don’t know, we’ll see.”

He added: “Listen, these are internal discussions and we’ll see. I love the club, I love the fans and they were there for us again (at Craven Cottage). We wanted to reward them but I ask them to be there again on Sunday (against West Ham) and make the stadium an amazing venue like always for us.”