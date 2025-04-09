Salah closer than ever to new Liverpool deal with Van Dijk expected to follow in his path

Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are closer than ever to new deals at the club as their contracts slowly run down.

As reported by the Daily Mail, it is understood that there is a growing expectation that the pair are very close to agreeing to new contracts, which will keep them at the club for the foreseeable future. Van Dijk stated last week that "progress" was being made with his contract which helped ease suspicions that he will depart the club in the coming months.

Liverpool have always been confident that Salah, 32, will continue his eight-year association with the club despite the interest from Saudi Arabia in the last two years, which would provide him with a major pay rise as he enters the twilight of his career. Salah himself has revealed that staying at Anfield is uncertain and said in November that he was “more out than in”.

The Egyptian international has been directly involved in 54 goals across all competitions for Arne Slot’s side this season, scoring 32 times and providing 22 assists as he chases down the Ballon d’Or. It is becoming increasingly obvious that the Reds will lose Trent Alexander-Arnold once his contract expires this season but if they can keep Van Dijk as well as Salah, then they could be set for another title race next season without breaking the bank this summer.