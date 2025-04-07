Tribal Football
Van Dijk on signing a new contract at Liverpool: There is progress, we will see

Zack Oaten
Van Dijk on his new contract at Liverpool: There is progress, we will see
ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has revealed that progress has been made on a new contract with the club ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Dutchman has revealed there has been "progress" on contract talks with Liverpool this week after their 3-2 loss to Fulham on Saturday afternoon. Van Dijk turns 34 in July and opened up about his future which reports have suggested is uncertain at the club. 

“There is progress, yeah. I don’t know, we’ll see. Listen, these are internal discussions and we’ll see. 

“I love the club, I love the fans and they were there for us again and we wanted to reward them at Fulham. But want I them to be there against West Ham on Sunday again and make the stadium an amazing venue like always for us.” 

Van Dijk’s teammates, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, are set to leave at the end of the season as manager Arne Slot desperately looks for replacements. However, with progress being made with one of the world’s top defenders, he may not have to splash so much cash when the window opens. The 33 year old spoke about the loss to the Cottagers and stated that they simply weren’t good enough. 

"It was a poor day at the office for all of us. I think they were individual moments that should have been dealt with better. In games, these moments can happen but if you let them back in, they obviously scored three goals and we were on the back foot. 

"No one can ever be perfect and we were sloppy and today we got punished quickly and like I said then it’s a difficult battle to play. We still had the belief, still had opportunities but, based on the first half, you can’t argue with the result. 

