Stam on Van Dijk: It would be strange to let him go, he’s still a phenomenal player

Former Manchester United and Dutch defender Jaap Stam has revealed that it would be strange to see Virgil van Dijk leave Liverpool as he is still a world class player.

Van Dijk is one of three star players, including Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are out of contract at the end of the season and are set to leave unless negotiations are successful. Stam spoke to FreeBets about his compatriot and admitted that he believes it would be a huge mistake to let him go.

Advertisement Advertisement

"He’s been fantastic for Liverpool," said Stam. "As you approach the end of your contract, especially at his age, you have to carefully consider what you want next. Whether it’s staying, making a new step, or seeking a different challenge, it’s understandable that the decision might take some time.

"From the club’s perspective, though, it would be strange to let him go. He’s still a phenomenal player and remains one of the best - if not the best - defender in the world. Liverpool should be doing everything possible to keep him.”

Stam then revealed that he sees the Reds captain staying at the club next season, especially as they push towards another league title with a maximum of 11 points needed to confirm another piece of silverware.

"He’s been so important for the club and has earned the respect of everyone. Under a new manager, he can still be successful, win more trophies, and continue building on what he’s already accomplished.

"I see him staying at Liverpool, to be honest. It would be a real shock if they let him go.

"His journey, his growth, and his success have been incredible to watch. He’s built his career step by step and has earned everything along the way.

"For Dutch people, there’s a lot of pride in seeing him succeed. And with other Dutch players in the Liverpool squad, it’s something everyone back home is keeping an eye on.