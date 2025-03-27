Carragher on Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid move: I’m not angry about him going for free

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has revealed that he is not angry that defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is moving to Real Madrid this summer.

The Liverpool right-back is out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to make a free transfer to the La Liga giants which has sparked much controversy online. However, Carragher has defended the 26-year-old’s move on the Stick to Football podcast, but admits he is disappointed in how the move has evolved in recent months.

“It seems like there’s not one thing people are unhappy with – it’s leaving on a free or that he should have come out and told the club earlier – people are angry for three or four different things.

“I’m not angry about him going on a free. In an ideal world, Liverpool would get £70M or £80M for him to reinvest, but you can’t have it both ways as a supporter. If Liverpool sign someone on a free in the summer, we’d all be delighted, so does that mean that his former club should absolutely hate him? Also, when you’re a local player you don’t cost anything – Trent going on a free is like Virgil van Dijk leaving for £75M, we’d still break even.”

Carragher also spoke on legacy and how Alexander-Arnold could have helped the Reds push further ahead of Manchester United in their trophy haul if he had decided to stay with the club for a few more seasons under manager Arne Slot.

“Where I’m at is that, as a local player and a Liverpool fan, Liverpool are in a position where they’re competing for the league and a European Cup every year. So, if you’re a Liverpool fan and a local player, I’m just disappointed that he doesn’t think that this is it. I’m putting myself in his position, where I’d be thinking that we could go level with Manchester United in league trophies. I’ve got another seven or eight years at Liverpool and want to get three or four ahead of them, with a couple more European Cups.

“We always talk about rivalries and never think of it as European. In some ways, Real Madrid is a rival, and no one will catch them – they are the biggest and most famous team- but I’m desperate for Liverpool to get second on that list – AC Milan are on 7 (European titles).

“If I was him, I’d be thinking that we’ve got a great opportunity to win the league this year and could do this and that and at the end of his time, put Liverpool in a position (to top others).”