Barcelona chief Deco seeks to trump Real Madrid in Alexander-Arnold battle

Barcelona have jumped into the Bosman battle for Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England international, off contract in June, is facing a fans' backlash after reports emerged of him agreeing to move to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

However, AS says Barca are now making a move to trump Real Madrid for the defender.

Barca sports chief Deco has met with Alexander-Arnold's representatives to discuss terms and their own plans for the player.

Alexander-Arnold has agreed a deal with Real Madrid, but with nothing signed, Deco has spied a chance to trump their eternal rivals.

