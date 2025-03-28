Alexander-Arnold hands Liverpool boost in Salah contract talks

Liverpool have upped their new contract offer to Mohamed Salah.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold now willing to commit to a Bosman transfer to Real Madrid, the Reds are prepared to use the cash saved from his wages to throw at convincing Salah to stay.

Egypt's Masrawy reports Liverpool have returned to the negotiating table with Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas, and have made an improve offer for the striker's consideration.

While nothing is yet finalised, it's suggested Salah and Liverpool are now far closer to reaching an agreement.

Assisting Liverpool is Alexander-Arnold's decision to leave for Madrid. The fullback's decision has created extra room in Liverpool's budget to get closer to what Salah has been seeking.