Brentford signing Van den Berg: Why I didn't join PSV

Brentford defender Sepp van den Berg has explained not moving to PSV Eindhoven last summer.

Van den Berg was sold by Liverpool to the Bees last summer.

And he recalled to Viaplay: “Yes, I can be honest: that was serious.

“I had a good conversation with (Peter) Bosz, live, one-on-one. I liked that and I think he liked it too.

“But it’s just… We all know: English money… The pound is king in football. The price tag that Liverpool put on me was just too high. Also for the German clubs, where I could see myself playing.”

“In the end, it was best to stay in England. That's what I did. But PSV was an option and I really considered it.”