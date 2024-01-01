Man Utd, Villa tracking Bologna defender Beukema

Bologna centre-back Sam Beukema is attracting Premier League interest.

Beukema, 25, left AZ Alkmaar for Bologna in the summer of 2023.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Dutch centre-back has managed to score two goals and two assists in 41 competitive matches for the Serie A club.

Now transfer journalist Nicolò Schira is reporting: "Manchester United, Aston Villa (there was a scout at Anfield last Wednesday) and Tottenham are monitoring Bologna’s centre-back Sam Beukema.

"AZ Alkmaar have 20% on the sale."