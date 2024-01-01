Bergwijn shrugs off Koeman snub after super Al Ittihad debut: Come and take a look before talking

Tribal Football
Former Tottenham and Ajax midfielder Steven Bergwijn was delighted with his winning Al Ittihad debut on the weekend.

Bergwijn made an assist as Al Ittihad thrashed Al Wehda 7-1, with Karim Benzema hitting a hat-trick.

He later heaped praise on the home support:  “What they do is madness. They seriously cheer for ninety minutes. I feel at home here.

"Thank you for including me in your family. Before I came, I tried to listen to the songs. I don't understand the language, but I watch the fans on YouTube and that's great."

Asked about the criticism he's received from Holland coach Ronald Koeman, Bergwijn added: “Maybe he should come and have a look first and only then talk.”

