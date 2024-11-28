Ally McCoist exclusive: What are Liverpool doing with Salah? The Prem strikers now impressing me

“When you talk about the greatest players at Liverpool, Mo Salah 100% comes into the equation, in my opinion. And there’s been some ballers in Liverpool, mind you, with Gerrard and all those boys.”

Ally McCoist is full of praise when Tribalfootball catch him for a comment on the Egyptian King and his apparently unsolved contract situation. A situation McCoist simply don’t understand.

“You can’t let the contracts of your best players run out, it's not good business. When he came out and said what he said after the Southampton-game, I was baffled. I know Jamie Carragher wasn't happy with the timing and everybody will have their own opinion. But I believe Liverpool haven't offered him a contract but I get the impression - and it's only a personal opinion - that he wants to stay. I think it was a shout out to Liverpool, saying; “come on, make me an offer. I want to stay, we can negotiate.

“We want to see the best players in the world play week in, week out in the Premier League. He's one of them, and I want to see it continue at Liverpool. There’s no doubt in my mind that he’s world class and he as sharp as he's ever looked in his career. He looks in fantastic prime condition and he looks hungry,” states the former Rangers-hero turned pundit.

Mo Salah could lay claim to being the best in the Premier League right now, but so could Dejan Kulusevski perhaps after running the show in their trashing of Manchester City at the Etihad?

“I'm not going to argue with you on that one. Kulusevski must come into the equation as one of the best players in the league right now and I'll tell you how good he's been; if the choice has been between him and James Maddison, Ange has gone with Kulusevski. I would like to see both of them in that Spurs line-up, and Maddison came back in at the weekend and Kulusevski was still exceptional. I really enjoyed watching him.”

Speaking of someone doing well right now, Danny Welbeck seems to be having the time of his life down at Brighton, and Ally McCoist has a lot of time for the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker.

“He is such a lovely lad! He’s always suffered from injuries, but being injury-free he seems to have gotten another lease of life. He's got a freedom to go and express himself and it just looks as though he's really enjoying himself. He's in a good place.

“I've got to say, though, that front four at Brighton with Mitoma, Rutter, Welbeck and Pedro is something else. I'm having Pedro all day. He is different class. He scored on the weekend and that pass to set up Mitoma’s goal, wow! That front four are really terrific to watch.”

Another striker doing fine, really fine, in fact, when looking at his numbers, is Nicolas Jackson. Michael Owen recently stated that Jackson possesses that certain something special which you can’t teach a striker, and Ally McCoist knows exactly what Owen means.

“There a lot more composure to his game and not least to his finishing this season. That’s a good thing for Chelsea and a great thing for Nicolas Jackson. He's much steadier now and I'm not sure he's even half-way there yet. I think improvement will continue to come,” McCoist says of the Senegalese striker who scored more goals in his debut-season for Chelsea than even the legendary Didier Drogba managed.

Only Erling Haaland and Ollie Watkins have scored more non-penalty goals than Nicolas Jackson since the latter joined Chelsea. Another former Chelsea-legend, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told the BBC that Jackson is currently the best striker in the league along with the two aforementioned and Alexander Isak.

If Wolves striker Matheus Cunha keeps going at his current rate, his name will soon be mentioned up there as well. He is on seven league-goals already, adding two worldies to his tally against Fulham. Could bigger clubs come in for the Brazilian already in January?

“He's been terrific, absolutely terrific. He’s been another great signing for Wolves and if he continues to play at that level, I could definitely see him moving on.”

