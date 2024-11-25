Man City striker Haaland: PSG not weaker without Mbappe

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has dismissed claims PSG are weaker without Kylian Mbappe.

PSG currently sit six points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table after losing Mbappe to Real Madrid this season.

Haaland told the club's website: "If PSG is less strong without Mbappe? Kylian did some amazing things at PSG.

"I think he misses them, of course. Look at everything he has accomplished. But now they will have to build a new era with new players, but PSG will always be a good team.

"It’s a very big club so they will always be a big team. It will be difficult to play against them (in January), but it will be a beautiful match to follow."

