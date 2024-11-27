Haaland hits landmark goal for Man City

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester City forward Erling Haaland's penalty against Feyenoord was a landmark moment.

The Citizens were not able to win the game against the Dutch giants, drawing 3-3 at home.

They were 3-0 up, with Haaland’s spot kick making it his 50th goal contribution in 44 games.

Haaland has tasted success in the competition already, having won the Champions League with City two seasons ago.

But they are not having that great a time at present, having lost five and drawn one of their past six matches.

Haaland and his teammates will be hoping to get back on track against Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend.

 

