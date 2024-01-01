Liverpool hero Skrtel: Slovakia can beat disappointing England

Former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel believes Slovakia can defeat England.

Slovakia meet England in the Euros round of 16 on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slovakian Skrtel says it will be their best chance of an upset: "I watched two games against Denmark and Slovenia and I've got to say I was surprised and also a little bit disappointed.

"I expected a little bit more from England's side and I think they could do much, much better.

"We know they're quality and the tournament is just starting now because it's about the one game at the moment.

"It's going to be very difficult for us but if I can say this is the right moment for us to play against England, because our team are performing really well and full of confidence.

"If we can (ever) beat England, it would be this time."