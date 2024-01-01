Van Hooijdonk defends Liverpool captain Van Dijk: Van Basten after him for years!

Ex-Nottingham Forest striker Pierre van Hooijdonk has defended centre back Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman has leapt to the defense of the nation’s skipper at Euro 2024.

Advertisement Advertisement

Van Dijk was the main target for the Dutch press after they lost 3-2 to Austria in the group stages, despite their progression to the last 16.

Marco Van Basten stated: “He’s got to lead and he’s the one we’re going to hold accountable in the end. He has to organise things and he is responsible. He is the great leader of the team and you have to organise these kinds of things better.”

However, Van Hooijdonk said, “I think this is way too easy. Marco has been targeting Virgil for five years…

“This team has no real leader, just like the Dutch team in 1988. If you put a band around someone’s arm, it does not mean that you are a leader just like Ronald Koeman and Ruud Gullit in ’88. I think that’s too easy.”