Liverpool captain Van Dijk: Holland overestimated ourselves

The Netherlands may have overestimated themselves ahead of Euro 2024 this summer.

That is the view of captain and Liverpool star defender Virgil Van Dijk, who spoke to the media this week.

Van Dijk has come in for a lot of criticism from fans and ex-players in his homeland.

"I can completely understand the criticism," Van Dijk said in response to many comments critiquing the team.

"Things overall can and should be better. Maybe we overestimate ourselves."

Van Dijk added: "A lot had to be said (following the defeat to Austria) and we had to analyze a lot.

"It was not the tactics where things went wrong. It was mainly the will to win, so we have talked about that and with harsh words."