Emmanuel Petit exclusive: Man Utd? No character, no personality, no plan - but don't blame (only) Ten Hag

“Oh my God, I feel sorry for the Manchester United fans. I watched the game on Sunday and I was thinking, what the hell? We're talking about Manchester United.”

You barely have to ask former World Champion with France Emmanuel Petit about Manchester United’s performance against Tottenham before he is off on a fabulous rant. But while he doesn’t hold back on The Red Devils, he is reluctant to place the blame solely on the manager.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I don't want to point the finger at Erik Ten Hag because the club has changed managers often, but the game yesterday; what a poor performance. You have no idea what's going on, on and off the pitch, I don't see the vision of the club. I don't see what they want to do with their players. To be honest with you I can't remember the last time they played well but Sunday was something special.

“It was like teenagers on the pitch. No character, no personality. There was no plan on the pitch. They were losing easy balls every single time. They were too far away to win back the balls. They were not there to take responsibility. There was no communication between the players. Honestly, it was a pity to watch,” signs Petit, who was looking forward to a great game as a neutral spectator.

“There was only one team on the pitch, and that was Tottenham. At Old Trafford, the fans can be very passionate with their team and I remember back in the day, if you would produce that kind of performance on the pitch in front of your own fans, people would let you know, they were not happy.

“On Sunday, I didn't experience that. It was very silent, almost like a theatre and not the theatre of dreams. No noise, nothing at all. It was as if it was shocking to watch for the Manchester United fans. And it was embarrassing to watch,” Petit continues his scathing criticism in conversation with Tribalfootball.com.

Baptism of fire for Ugarte

The Frenchman, who turned out for both Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League, would have loved to have been a fly on the wall in the dressing room on Monday.

“Just to hear what Ten Hag said to his players and just to hear what the players said between themselves. As I said before I won't point the finger at Ten Hag. Yes, he has responsibility but for me the players have responsibility first. Honestly, we are talking about players that are playing for national teams that have been playing World Cups, European competitions, Champions League games, winning big trophies, where the f*** are they?”

Making his first Premier League start for the club, newcomer Manuel Ugarte instantly caught a whiff of what he’s been brought in to stabilise. He was replaced after 71 minutes, but Petit feels he has the qualities when given time.

“However, we saw on Sunday, especially at the first goal, I mean, come on guys he came from his own half and made a straight run no one could stop before he crossed the ball. There were probably five Manchester United players running after him and you might ask, where was Ugarte in this situation?

“But, in this environment, name me a single player that was good. For me, there is only one player at the moment that shows quality and that is the goalkeeper. The rest of the team is lost in transition. United have got great players, but they look so average at everything.

“Ugarte will bring defensive commitment and a fighting spirit, things like that, but don't be mistaken; he won't win the games by himself.”

Emmanuel Petit was talking to Tribalfootball on behalf of BetBrain.