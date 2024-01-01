Ten Hag surprises Man Utd staff with pre-dawn arrival

Tribal Football
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag caught everyone off guard this week.

Ten Hag surprised staff with his unexpected arrival at Carrington early Monday morning.

Tension is mounting for the Manchester United manager, with the team's dismal season results extending into the weekend.

Following a crushing 3-0 defeat to Tottenham at Old Trafford, United now sit at 12th in the Premier League standings.Per The Mirror, Ten Hag arrived early in the morning before the sun was even out.

Most of the players do not report back on the day after a match until around 10am.

