Man Utd No2 Van Nistelrooy tipped to step up if Ten Hag axed

Manchester United assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy is prepared to step in if manager Erik ten Hag is sacked.

That's according to Dutch journalist and pundit Valentijn Driessen.

Advertisement Advertisement

There's doubts whether Ten Hag can hold onto the job after Sunday's dismal defeat at home to Tottenham.

Speaking on Vandraag Inside, Driessen said: “I think Nistelrooy is open to it. And that could be possible, because the dream candidate is of course not there.

"Van Nistelrooy comes from the club and is already well regarded by the players. Someone who has played football at the top, also at United.”