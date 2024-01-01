Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Underdone, underprepared & Ugarte: How Ten Hag tinkering led to Man Utd collapse
Ex-Inter Milan striker Balotelli in advanced talks over Spanish move
Inzaghi could leave Inter Milan for Man Utd as Ten Hag comes under pressure

Man Utd No2 Van Nistelrooy tipped to step up if Ten Hag axed

Man Utd No2 Van Nistelrooy tipped to step up if Ten Hag axed
Man Utd No2 Van Nistelrooy tipped to step up if Ten Hag axedAction Plus
Manchester United assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy is prepared to step in if manager Erik ten Hag is sacked.

That's according to Dutch journalist and pundit Valentijn Driessen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

There's doubts whether Ten Hag can hold onto the job after Sunday's dismal defeat at home to Tottenham.

Speaking on Vandraag Inside, Driessen said: “I think Nistelrooy is open to it. And that could be possible, because the dream candidate is of course not there.

"Van Nistelrooy comes from the club and is already well regarded by the players. Someone who has played football at the top, also at United.”

 

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan Nistelrooy RuudManchester Unitedten Hag ErikFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ten Hag surprises Man Utd staff with pre-dawn arrival
Keown questions whether Van Nistelrooy at Man Utd to 'support' Ten Hag
DONE DEAL: Ex-Man Utd starlet Morrison joins UAE's Precision FC