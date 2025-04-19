'I was fuming' - Ollie Watkins opens up after PSG snub

Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins has revealed he was furtious with manager Unai Emery after being dropped for their Champions League quarter-final vs PSG.

Villa beat the current French Champions 3-2 but were ultimately eliminated due to their 3-1 defeat in the first leg.

The 29-year-old was benched in favour of Marcus Rashford for the game but returned to the starting line-up for the 4-1 Premier League win over fellow Champions League hopefuls Newcastle on Saturday.

Watkins scored a first-minute opener before going on to hit the woodwork twice, causing the Newcastle defenders all sorts of problems.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the striker revealed that being dropped for the game against PSG helped motivate him.

'Fuming' Ollie Watkins unleashes anger as Aston Villa beat Newcastle United

"I played 20 minutes against PSG in both games. I am not going to lie, I was fuming that I wasn’t playing from the start - and I let him (Unai Emery) know that.

“He’s the manager, at the end of the day, and you have to respect his decision. But I am not one of those players who are happy to sit on the bench. It’s something I have not experienced before, to miss out on the biggest stage.

“I think me and a few others were disappointed that we didn’t start the game, but it is the manager's decision.

“The team played well, but I wanted to be out on the pitch for much longer. I have played a big part to get to where we are today and I want to play in those games.”