Unai Emery happy with 'fuming' Aston Villa ace Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was delighted with Ollie Watkins' response to being dropped for the Champions League clash with PSG after their 4-1 Premier League win over Newcastle.

The 29-year-old revealed he was furious with manager Unai Emery after being dropped for both legs of Aston Villa’s Champions League quarter-final against PSG.

Watkins responded to the snub emphatically, scoring in the first minute against fellow Champions League qualification hopefuls Newcastle in their 4-1 Premier League win on Saturday.

“I’m not going to lie I was fuming I weren’t playing and I let him know that, but, look, he’s the manager at the end of the day and you’ve got to respect his decisions. But I’m not one of these players that’s happy to sit on the bench.” The England international told Sky Sports after the game.

Emery has since responded to his comments, praising the star striker for his response in the win over Newcastle.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery priases Ollie Watkins' response after Champions League snub

“It’s fantastic,” the Villa manager said. “It’s fantastic to be angry, it’s fantastic to play like he played today.

“It’s fantastic to be available every match in the better moment, like I think today he showed. This is the competitive way I want.

“With Watkins, it was a very good conversation. And, of course, when he is responding like today I’m so, so happy for him, for the team, for our objective, how we are getting through them and through their demand as well.

“It’s really fantastic, but every player for me is the same. I’m trying to support and to help them.”