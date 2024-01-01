Trippier makes surprise Newcastle U21 appearance

England defender Kieran Trippier made a shock appearance for Newcastle United’s Under-21 side.

The right-back was involved in a game against Sunderland on Monday night.

Trippier, who last played a month ago at Euro 2024 in the final loss to Spain, is now fully fit.

He was on the bench for their opening weekend Premier League win over Southampton, but did not see any game time.Per The Mail, the 33-year-old was expected to play at the start of the week, as this was the plan for his return to action.

He only played 45 minutes and enjoyed himself before he came off for Matt Targett.