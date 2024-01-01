Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Newcastle fullback Trippier’s family home up for sale

Newcastle fullback Trippier’s family home up for sale
Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier’s £3.8 million family home has gone up for sal
Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier’s £3.8 million family home has gone up for salAction Sport
After facing personal struggles the defender is forced to sell his house

The defender is facing personal struggles while at Euro 2024 with his national teammates.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Sun, there are suggestions he may be breaking up with his spouse Charlotte.

Trippier’s six-year marriage is under threat, with the cause not publicly known.

Charlotte posted a cryptic message on Instagram before it was deleted, along with unfollowing her husband.

She is not one of the players’ wives or girlfriends who flew to Germany to support the team at Euro 2024.

Mentions
EuroTrippier KieranWardlaw CharlotteNewcastle UtdPremier League
Related Articles
Rooney baffled by England squad imbalance: Really shocked!
Concerns for Newcastle fullback Trippier after wife post
Foden intervenes as England teammates clash in training