Newcastle fullback Trippier’s family home up for sale

Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier’s £3.8 million family home has gone up for sal

After facing personal struggles the defender is forced to sell his house

The defender is facing personal struggles while at Euro 2024 with his national teammates.

Per The Sun, there are suggestions he may be breaking up with his spouse Charlotte.

Trippier’s six-year marriage is under threat, with the cause not publicly known.

Charlotte posted a cryptic message on Instagram before it was deleted, along with unfollowing her husband.

She is not one of the players’ wives or girlfriends who flew to Germany to support the team at Euro 2024.