Mauricio Pochettino appears confident he'll be able to turn things around at struggling Manchester United after finally arriving at the club to take over from Michael Carrick, who was relieved of his duties last week.

The 54-year-old is the latest head coach tasked with returning Manchester United to the glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Advertisement Advertisement

United currently sit down in 18th, with just one win from their opening 10 games, their worst start to a league campaign in 40 years.

Pochettino will need to hit the ground running as they prepare to face rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Before all that, though, the new boss had a message for the fans.

"Hi Reds," he said in a video posted on United's social media. "I am looking forward to meeting you guys.

"I hear so many good things about you. I hope we bring all the happiness working together and connecting together.

"This is going to be a special season to support (United) and to make our players fight on the field and to get the results that we deserve."

'We need to feel free'

The new United boss also said he wanted to free up his underperforming players.

"It's a mistake to see the (current) situation," he said. "We need to see the potential of this club. Of course, the circumstances are the circumstances, and we need to be responsible for the circumstances.

"But at the same time, we need to understand that it's a game and, to connect with the game, we need to feel free.

"The players need to express their talent, we need to create the environment and the platform for them to perform. That is the most important thing, and that is the priority."

Pochettino will hold his first official press conference as United manager on Friday.