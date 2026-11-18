Mauricio Pochettino appears confident he'll be able to turn things around at struggling Manchester United.

The 54-year-old is the latest head coach tasked with returning Manchester United back to the glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson.

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United currently sit down in 18th, with just one win from their opening ten games, their worst start to a league campaign in 40 years.

Pochettino will need to hit the ground running as they prepare to face rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (November 22).

Before all that, though, the new boss had a message for the fans.

“Hi Reds!” he said in a video posted on United’s social media. “I am looking forward to meeting you guys.

“I hear so many good things about you. I hope we bring all the happiness working together and connecting together.

“This is going to be a special season to support (United) and to make our players fight on the field and to get the results that we deserve.”