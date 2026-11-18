Liverpool return to Premier League action with a huge showdown against Manchester United on November 22.

The old foes face off at Anfield as part of Mauricio Pochettino's debut as United boss with Michael Carrick dismissed during the international break.

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Andoni Iraola is confident over no major injuries being picked up by his players during the final FIFA break of 2026 with Dutch trio Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Jeremie Frimpong all expected to be OK despite not joining up with La Oranje due to fitness issues.

There is also positive news on Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni, who have both returned to full training,

Bradley hasn't featured for Liverpool since suffering a serious knee injury in the 0-0 draw at Arsenal in January and Leoni has been sidelined since suffering an ACL tear on his club debut back in September.

The pair will not be available to face Pochettino's charges, but their training comeback is a key boost for Iraola, with optimism they will both feature before the end of 2026.