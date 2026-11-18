Mauricio Pochettino arrived at Manchester United's Carrington training ground on Wednesday to begin work as the club's new manager, hours after leaving his role as USA coach.

The Argentine ended his reign in the United States with a 2-0 win over Haiti in Cincinnati before flying to Britain.

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Pochettino was whisked to the club's training base to meet United staff and start preparations for Sunday's Premier League match against Liverpool.

His appointment was announced last Friday, 24 hours after United had confirmed the sacking of Michael Carrick following the Red Devils' worst start to a top-flight campaign since the 1986/87 season.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss is understood to have signed a deal at Old Trafford until the end of the 2028/29 season.

On Tuesday, Pochettino said he needed time to make United the city's dominant force again.

"The new challenge is a big challenge but at the same time it's adrenaline you want to feel," he told TNT Sports US.

Sunday's trip to Anfield will be a baptism of fire for the 54-year-old, whose new team are in the relegation zone after just one league win all season.