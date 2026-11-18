The two players have established themselves as stars under Cesc Fabregas at Como, playing key roles in the club’s first ever Champions League qualification last season.
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Como paid a club record €60 million to sign Paz, 22, from Real Madrid in the summer, erasing the first buy-back clause that was included in the initial €6 million deal in 2024.
Real Madrid now have an €80 million buy-back option that will become active in the summer of 2027, while Ramon could be re-signed for €9 million.
According to journalist Sergio Valentin, the Spanish giants have every intention of activating both of those clauses and bring them back.