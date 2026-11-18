Real Madrid intend to bring Paz and Ramon back to the club

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to re-sign Como duo Nico Paz and Jacobo Ramon next summer.

The two players have established themselves as stars under Cesc Fabregas at Como, playing key roles in the club’s first ever Champions League qualification last season.

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Como paid a club record €60 million to sign Paz, 22, from Real Madrid in the summer, erasing the first buy-back clause that was included in the initial €6 million deal in 2024.

Real Madrid now have an €80 million buy-back option that will become active in the summer of 2027, while Ramon could be re-signed for €9 million.

According to journalist Sergio Valentin, the Spanish giants have every intention of activating both of those clauses and bring them back.